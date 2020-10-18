Striker Vivianne Miedema will be "top" of Arsenal's list when they look at offering players new contracts in November, says manager Joe Montemurro.

The 24-year-old Netherlands star became the Women's Super League's record scorer on Sunday as she netted a hat-trick in the 6-1 win over Tottenham.

That took her tally to 52 goals in 50 league appearances for the Gunners.

"Her ability to be better is there. She can get better. She wants to get better," Montemurro said.

"She wants to challenge herself, she wants to be even better because there's still a lot of learning and development to go.

"I'm enjoying working with her and having her as part of the group, and as long as Viv's smiling we'll keep seeing a better Viv."

Miedema told BT Sport on Sunday that she has a contract until the end of next season at Arsenal, with whom she signed what was described at the time as a "long-term deal" of undisclosed length in December 2018.

Asked how likely the Gunners were to tie down the former Bayern Munich striker with a longer deal, Montemurro replied: "Look, I'd love to discuss contractual things and players coming in and staying and so on. It's something that we'll start to do very, very early, around November.

"We're already starting to look at where we're heading with the direction of next year and years to come, but obviously Viv will be on top of that list and we'll do everything we can to make sure Viv remains a part of the group.

"She's an important part of the group, obviously as a footballer but also off the park, her qualities as a person are fantastic."

Miedema's hat-trick helped the Gunners comfortably beat their north London rivals to maintain their 100% start to the WSL season and move two points clear at the top of the table.