Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

TEAM NEWS
Burnley defender Phil Bardsley is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.
Ben Mee is back in training but not yet ready to feature, Erik Pieters is a doubt with a calf problem and Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Jack Cork are out.
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho will restore his first-team regulars after resting them for the Europa League.
Eric Dier faces a fitness test on the hamstring injury that has caused him to miss their last two matches.
- Why Son Heung-min is so important to Tottenham
- Spurs' Harry Winks says Jose Mourinho didn't speak after West Ham draw
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
I still can't quite believe how Tottenham threw away a 3-0 lead against West Ham with less than 10 minutes remaining, and only picked up a point.
That just showed how Spurs are still something of an enigma and, as dangerous as they are going forward, they are still vulnerable at the back.
I think Burnley can capitalise, if they take the game to Spurs. The Clarets are getting players back from injury, and I'm backing them to get their first win of the season.
Prediction: 2-1
Lawro's full predictions v legendary Style Council drummer Steve White
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley have won just two of their 12 Premier League games against Tottenham, at Turf Moor in 2009-10 and 2018-19.
- There have been 100 league matches between these sides. The Clarets have won 36, Spurs 39 and there have been 25 draws.
Burnley
- Burnley's only win in their past 23 Premier League home fixtures against established top-six opposition came at the expense of Spurs in February 2019.
- That is the only victory Sean Dyche has achieved over Tottenham in 13 matches as a manager for Watford or Burnley.
- This is the third time the Clarets have begun a Premier League campaign without a victory in their opening four games.
- Since Burnley's return to the Premier League in 2016-17, only Southampton have had more than their 13 goalless draws in the division.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham are on a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions and have scored 19 goals in their past four matches.
- Spurs are looking to win their first three away games of a Premier League season for only the second time, emulating the 2017-18 campaign.
- They are only the third club to score more than 10 goals in their opening two away matches of a top-flight season (5-2 v Southampton and 6-1 v Manchester United). Sunderland, in 1892-93, and Middlesbrough, in 1935-36, both scored 12.
- They have kept just two clean sheets in 28 league away games, both in goalless draws last season against relegated sides Bournemouth and Watford.
- They have conceded three goals in the 90th minute or later this season, more than any other Premier League side prior to the latest round of fixtures.
- Son Heung-min won the 2019-20 Premier League Goal of the Season award for his individual effort in Tottenham's 5-0 win over Burnley last December.