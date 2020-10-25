Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk was sent off against Crystal Palace for a dangerous tackle

TEAM NEWS

Brighton are without captain Lewis Dunk, who begins a three-game ban, but Danny Welbeck could make his debut after joining last weekend.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is doubtful with a hamstring problem, while Davy Propper might come back into contention after recovering from an Achilles injury.

West Brom midfielder Sam Field will be out for at least four weeks after twisting his knee.

Forward Hal Robson-Kanu is still sidelined by a broken wrist.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton's results have not really reflected the fact they are much better team than they were last season.

They only got a point against Crystal Palace last weekend but we saw in that game that, as well as creating more chances, they are starting to dominate games in midfield.

I'm expecting to see more of the same from them here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have won just one of their 10 top-flight games against West Brom (D5, L4).

The Baggies' last league win away to the Seagulls was 3-0 in the second tier in April 1990.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could lose their opening three home league games in a season for the first time since 1988 - when their third defeat was against West Brom.

The Seagulls have won just one of their past 11 home league matches, and have lost five of the last six, conceding at least three goals in all five of those defeats.

They have won only one of their 14 top-flight games played on a Monday, with that victory coming against Leicester in April 1981.

Brighton have faced 35 shots in the Premier League this season, fewer than any other side, although a league-high 31% of those attempts have been scored.

West Bromwich Albion