300 Aberdeen supporters attended a Premiership match at Pittodrie in September

Scottish football fans are waiting for clubs and government to deliver a "real plan" for the return of crowds, says Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.

Aberdeen wanted to stage a second test event for Sunday's visit of Celtic.

But Cormack says the proposal to allow 1,000 supporters into Pittodrie has been rejected.

The Dons were one of two clubs to host a test event last month, but further pilots were put on hold amid the rise of Covid-19 cases in Scotland.

Writing on social media, Cormack said the suggested test event was backed by Aberdeen City Council, but had received a "polite no" from the Scottish government.

He also stated that no positive test for coronavirus had been linked to the 300 supporters, who attended the Dons' 1-0 win over Kilmarnock in September.

Cormack added: "Hundreds of thousands of fans eagerly await clubs and the Scottish government coming up with a real plan."