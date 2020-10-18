Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Adama Traore has made 95 appearances for Wolves in all competitions, scoring seven goals

Wolves winger Adama Traore is close to agreeing a new long-term contract.

Traore has made rapid progress under manager Nuno Espirito Santo since joining Wolves from Middlesbrough in a then record £18m deal in 2018.

The 24-year-old, who made his debut for Spain earlier this month, was linked with Liverpool and former club Barcelona during the summer.

However, Wolves are hopeful talks with Traore over a new deal will reach a successful conclusion.

Nuno, 46, views Traore as an integral part of his rebuilding plans after successive seventh-place finishes in the Premier League.

The Portuguese, who was appointed Wolves boss in May 2017, signed a new three-year contract at Molineux last month.

Captain Conor Coady and star striker Raul Jimenez have also signed new long-term deals with the club in recent weeks.