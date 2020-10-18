Adama Traore: Wolves winger close to agreeing new deal

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Adama Traore has made 95 appearances for Wolves in all competitions, scoring seven goals

Wolves winger Adama Traore is close to agreeing a new long-term contract.

Traore has made rapid progress under manager Nuno Espirito Santo since joining Wolves from Middlesbrough in a then record £18m deal in 2018.

The 24-year-old, who made his debut for Spain earlier this month, was linked with Liverpool and former club Barcelona during the summer.

However, Wolves are hopeful talks with Traore over a new deal will reach a successful conclusion.

Nuno, 46, views Traore as an integral part of his rebuilding plans after successive seventh-place finishes in the Premier League.

The Portuguese, who was appointed Wolves boss in May 2017, signed a new three-year contract at Molineux last month.

Captain Conor Coady and star striker Raul Jimenez have also signed new long-term deals with the club in recent weeks.

