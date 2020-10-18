Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Callaghan has scored six international goals

Captain Marissa Callaghan has returned to the Northern Ireland women's squad for next week's Euro 2022 qualifier away to Belarus.

The Cliftonville midfielder missed September's 6-0 win over the Faroe Islands but is one of a number of players recalled by boss Kenny Shiels.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Becky Flaherty and club team-mate Natalie Johnson return to the 21-strong squad.

Prolific Sion Swifts forward Caitlin McGuinness has also been selected.

The match against Belarus in Minsk on 27 October is the first of Northern Ireland's three remaining qualifying matches in Group C, with a home meeting with the same opposition to follow on 27 November and then the Faroe Islands on 1 December.

Last month's win over the Faroes was a first victory of the campaign for Shiels' side and it moved them up to third spot in the table, with five points from five matches.

Having drawn two of their first four fixtures - against Wales home and away - they probably require wins from each of their final three matches to have a chance of reaching the Women's Euro 2022 finals, which will be staged in England.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Burns, Flaherty, Perry.

Defenders - Burrows, Johnston, Hutton, Magee, Nelson, Vance.

Midfielders - Andrews, Caldwell, Callaghan, Furness, Kelly, McCarron, McFadden, Maxwell.

Forwards - Magill, C McGuinness, K McGuinness, Wade.