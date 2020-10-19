Last updated on .From the section Scottish

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster was at the heart of often-rancorous debate on how to end last season after play stopped in March

All 42 Scottish Professional Football League clubs will be consulted on contingency plans for another incomplete season.

The governing body aims to formulate a strategy for titles, promotions and relegations in the event of a coronavirus-related curtailment.

Clubs will be asked a series of questions regarding their views.

However, only if there is a consensus of similar opinion is it likely a formal ballot will take place.

In late July, the SPFL board lost a vote to take control of the season should there be a repeat of the Covid-19 shutdown.

The plans for a consultation with clubs emerged after all 42 SPFL sides held a meeting on Monday morning.

Several games have already been postponed this season, with Motherwell's last two fixtures called off on the day of the match after their opponents - Kilmarnock and St Mirren - did not have a sufficient number of players to get the matches on.