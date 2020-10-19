Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aimee Palmer spent time on loan to Sheffield United last season

Bristol City midfielder Aimee Palmer dislocated her knee in the 4-0 Women's Super League loss against Birmingham and is awaiting test results to confirm the full extent of the injury.

Palmer, 20, rejoined the Robins in July after spells at Manchester United and Sheffield United.

She was ever-present for City this season up to Sunday's game but potentially faces a long lay-off.

Tanya Oxtoby's side are bottom of the WSL, having lost all four games so far.