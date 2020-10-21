|Rapid Vienna v Arsenal - Europa League group stage
|Kick off: 17:55 BST, Thursday, 22 October Venue: Allianz Stadion. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.
Arsenal defender Rob Holding is expected to be out for about three weeks after suffering an injury in the warm-up against Manchester City last weekend.
Holding, 25, is expected to miss six league and cup games, starting with Thursday's Europa League group game with Rapid Vienna in Austria.
He damaged his hamstring before the Gunners lost 1-0 at City.
Dani Ceballos is nursing an ankle injury and will not play on Thursday.
Arsenal say the Spanish midfielder is being assessed before Sunday's Premier League home game with Leicester (19:15 GMT)
Former Chelsea midfielder Willian will also miss his side's opening Europa League group game with a calf issue.
On a positive note, Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi is available for selection for the first time since suffering a serious hamstring injury on 18 July.
Mustafi required surgery after the injury during the closing stages of his side's FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City.
Familiar competition - the best of the stats
- This is Arsenal's fourth consecutive season in the Europa League, reaching the semi-final in 2017-18, the final in 2018-19 and the last 32 in 2019-20.
- This will be the first meeting between Rapid Vienna and Arsenal. Rapid Vienna won their last match against English opponents beating Aston Villa 3-2 at Villa Park in a Europa League qualifying match in 2010-11.
- Bukayo Saka was directly involved in more goals in the Europa League last season than any other Arsenal player, registering two goals and five assists in six appearances.
- This is Rapid Vienna's eighth Europa League campaign, reaching the knockout stages on two occasions previously - 2015-16 and 2018-19.