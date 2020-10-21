Europa League - Group J
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur20:00LASKLASK
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v LASK: Jose Mourinho eyes third Europa League trophy

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Jose Mourinho won the 2017 Europa League
Jose Mourinho has amassed a total of 25 trophies as a manager

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes he can keep up his 100 per cent record in the Europa League by winning his third title this season.

The Portuguese has competed in Europe's second-tier competition twice and won it both times - with Porto in 2003 and Manchester United 2017.

Tottenham host Austrian side LASK in their Group J opener on Thursday.

"We're going to try," Mourinho said. "It is difficult, it is a very long competition, the group phase is tricky.

"Then you go to the knockouts and you get teams coming from the Champions League which is very unfair.

"If you play Champions League and you don't qualify you go home. In the Europa League group phase if you finish third you go home, you don't have another competition to play."

Spurs return to the competition after three seasons in the Champions League.

"So the record in the Europa League is great, never knocked out. Of course, lost a few matches in the group phase but managed always to win it," added Mourinho.

View more on instagram

Spurs reached the Champions League final in 2019 when they lost to Liverpool under then manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Mourinho did not say whether Gareth Bale would start against the Austrian side and only confirmed that centre-back Davinson Sanchez would be in his starting XI.

Bale came on as a 72nd-minute substitute in Sunday's 3-3 draw with West Ham in the Premier League for his first appearance since returning to the club in a loan deal from Real Madrid.

Defensive duo Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga are both injured, but Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso are set to return after missing the 3-3 draw with West Ham.

LASK reached the Europa League round-of-16 last season, where they were beaten 7-1 on aggregate by Manchester United.

The second leg of that tie, a 2-1 loss at Old Trafford, was their first match under boss Dominik Thalhammer. They made it into this season's group stage via a 4-1 play-off win at Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs return to the Europa League - The best of the stats

  • This will be Spurs' first match against LASK. They have faced Austrian opposition on four previous occasions, beating Stockerau twice and Austria Vienna once (D1).
  • Spurs were eliminated by Gent at the last-32 stage in their most recent Europa League season (2016-17). They have successfully navigated the group stages with each of their last four attempts since failing in 2011-12.
  • LASK's only previous meeting with English opposition was a 7-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the last-16 of this competition last season.
  • LASK finished top of a group containing Sporting, PSV Eindhoven and Rosenborg last season, earning 13 points.
  • Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored 28 goals in 50 appearances in major European competition, though he has failed to score in his last four matches in the Europa League.
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 22nd October 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj00000000
2CSKA Sofia00000000
3Roma00000000
4Young Boys00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2Dundalk00000000
3Molde00000000
4Rapid Vienna00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen00000000
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva00000000
3Nice00000000
4Slavia Prague00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica00000000
2Lech Poznan00000000
3Rangers00000000
4Standard Liege00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada00000000
2Omonia Nicosia00000000
3PAOK Salonika00000000
4PSV Eindhoven00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar00000000
2HNK Rijeka00000000
3Napoli00000000
4Real Sociedad00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Athens00000000
2Leicester00000000
3Sporting Braga00000000
4Zorya Luhansk00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2Lille00000000
3AC Milan00000000
4Sparta Prague00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Qarabag00000000
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv00000000
3Sivasspor00000000
4Villarreal00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK00000000
2Ludogorets00000000
3Royal Antwerp00000000
4Tottenham00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow00000000
2Dinamo Zagreb00000000
3Feyenoord00000000
4RZ Pellets WAC00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2KAA Gent00000000
3Slovan Liberec00000000
4Hoffenheim00000000
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories