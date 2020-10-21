Europa League - Group G
LeicesterLeicester City20:00Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Zorya Luhansk: Foxes without Jamie Vardy and Caglar Soyuncu

Caglar Soyuncu
Caglar Soyuncu was watching in the stands as Leicester lost 1-0 to Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend

Leicester City will be without striker Jamie Vardy and centre-back Caglar Soyuncu for their Europa League opener with Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk.

Soyuncu, 24, could miss three months with an abductor injury he picked up on international duty with Turkey.

Top scorer Vardy, 33, has a calf issue and missed Sunday's loss to Villa.

Forward Islam Slimani, 32, was left out of the European squad despite featuring for the first time since January 2018 on Sunday.

"There's no doubt that with all the games that we'll have to make changes. But our squad isn't deep enough to make wholesale changes because of the number of injuries that we have," said manager Brendan Rodgers.

On Slimani's absence in the squad, he added: "The squad had to be handed in much earlier than the Premier League squad and unfortunately, thinking maybe he [Slimani] wasn't going to be here, that's the reason why."

Leicester will also be without midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 23, who has a hip injury and Ricardo Pereira, 27, is a long-term absentee with an Achilles injury.

Leicester, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season, also face Braga and AEK Athens in Group G.

"The first job is to get out of the group stage," said Rodgers. "We worked so hard last season to be in this competition, and it's been brilliant that we got the qualification. Now we want to embrace it and enjoy it.

"We anticipate a really tough game. Watching their games against [Dynamo] Kiev and Shakhtar - they play a diamond which is difficult to play against.

"They play it out well, and the front two are clinical. But it's what you expect, when you play in Europe you're playing against the top clubs from their countries."

'A target to get into Europe'

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans: "It's been a target at the club to get into Europe and we managed to achieve it. It's a pity the fans can't be there to share the experience with us. We know it will be a tough group to get out of but we're confident, especially if we get off to a good start.

"Travelling around Europe with your team-mates and going to the different stadiums, you never get that back. They are great occasions, we have been looking forward to it and I'm sure we'll relish it.

"They've been in the Europa League before so they'll be more experienced in that respect. But it's a home game, we want to get off to a good start and get three points."

The best of the stats

  • This will be the first competitive meeting between Leicester and Zorya Luhansk.
  • Leicester will be facing Ukrainian opposition for the first time in Europe, whilst no English team has ever lost to a side from Ukraine on home soil (P32, W25, D7).
  • Leicester will become just the second English side Zorya Luhansk have faced in European competition having lost home (0-2) and away (0-1) to Manchester United during the 2016-17 Europa League group stages.
  • Leicester remain winless in the UEFA Cup/Europa League (P4, D1, L3), though this is their first appearance in the competition since 2000-01 - the Foxes are one of 77 sides to have played four or more games in the competition without ever winning.
  • Zorya Luhansk have lost five of their six away Europa League games (W1), failing to score in each of those defeats.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 22nd October 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj00000000
2CSKA Sofia00000000
3Roma00000000
4Young Boys00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2Dundalk00000000
3Molde00000000
4Rapid Vienna00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen00000000
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva00000000
3Nice00000000
4Slavia Prague00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica00000000
2Lech Poznan00000000
3Rangers00000000
4Standard Liege00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada00000000
2Omonia Nicosia00000000
3PAOK Salonika00000000
4PSV Eindhoven00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar00000000
2HNK Rijeka00000000
3Napoli00000000
4Real Sociedad00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Athens00000000
2Leicester00000000
3Sporting Braga00000000
4Zorya Luhansk00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2Lille00000000
3AC Milan00000000
4Sparta Prague00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Qarabag00000000
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv00000000
3Sivasspor00000000
4Villarreal00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK00000000
2Ludogorets00000000
3Royal Antwerp00000000
4Tottenham00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow00000000
2Dinamo Zagreb00000000
3Feyenoord00000000
4RZ Pellets WAC00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2KAA Gent00000000
3Slovan Liberec00000000
4Hoffenheim00000000
View full Europa League tables

