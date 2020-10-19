Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Premier League football is continuing behind closed doors

The Premier League says there have been eight positive results from the latest round of coronavirus testing.

A total of 1,575 players and club staff were tested between Monday, 12 October and Sunday, 18 October.

Those who tested positive have not been identified and will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

There were five positive tests between 5 and 11 October in the previous round of testing, following nine in the seven days before that.