Blackburn Rovers v Reading

BlackburnBlackburn Rovers19:45ReadingReading
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Reading
|7
|6
|1
|0
|11
|1
|10
|19
|2
|Bristol City
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|6
|5
|14
|3
|Watford
|7
|4
|2
|1
|7
|3
|4
|14
|4
|Bournemouth
|7
|3
|4
|0
|10
|6
|4
|13
|5
|Norwich
|7
|4
|1
|2
|8
|6
|2
|13
|6
|Swansea
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|5
|3
|12
|7
|Millwall
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|5
|3
|12
|8
|Stoke
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|7
|2
|12
|9
|Luton
|7
|4
|0
|3
|6
|6
|0
|12
|10
|Blackburn
|7
|3
|1
|3
|16
|7
|9
|10
|11
|Brentford
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|10
|2
|10
|12
|Preston
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|8
|2
|10
|13
|Middlesbrough
|7
|2
|4
|1
|6
|5
|1
|10
|14
|Huddersfield
|7
|3
|1
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|10
|15
|Cardiff
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|6
|0
|9
|16
|QPR
|7
|1
|4
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|17
|Birmingham
|7
|1
|4
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|7
|18
|Rotherham
|7
|1
|3
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|6
|19
|Nottm Forest
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|5
|20
|Coventry
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|14
|-8
|5
|21
|Barnsley
|7
|0
|4
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|4
|22
|Derby
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|11
|-8
|4
|23
|Wycombe
|7
|0
|0
|7
|2
|15
|-13
|0
|24
|Sheff Wed
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|-4