League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:00SalfordSalford City
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium

Scunthorpe United v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle21123632201239
2Newport20115431211038
3Cambridge22114735211437
4Forest Green2110742718937
5Cheltenham2110563021935
6Crawley229763428634
7Morecambe2010462730-334
8Salford2196628171133
9Leyton Orient2210393226633
10Exeter1987440261431
11Walsall227962730-330
12Colchester217862729-229
13Port Vale2384113233-128
14Tranmere208482325-228
15Oldham2183103337-427
16Mansfield2251162828026
17Bolton217592533-826
18Harrogate2174102226-425
19Bradford216692025-524
20Scunthorpe2172122232-1023
21Barrow2248102932-320
22Stevenage204881622-620
23Grimsby2355131940-2120
24Southend2154121433-1919
View full League Two table

Top Stories