Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, SPFL, St Mirren, Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill is backing Neil Lennon to silence his critics and win ten in a row. (Sun)
AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has warned Celtic that he is extra motivated after a frustrating period of self-isolation and says he is disappointed Thursday's Europa League tie will be behind closed doors since fans deserve to see him. (Daily Record)
A plan to dish out mandatory 3-0 defeats to any clubs who can't play on through the coronavirus crisis was discussed at a meeting of the SPFL board on Monday and will now be circulated to all members clubs. (Daily Record)
The SPFL expect St Mirren's weekend Premiership game with Hamilton to go ahead as planned after the Paisley side's coronavirus troubles. (Sun)
The absence of fans is a hindrance for Celtic as they prepare to face AC Milan, says former midfielder Paul Hartley, who remembers "the roof coming off" after a late winner against the Serie A giants in 2007. (Daily Record)
Match-winner Connor Goldson says Rangers didn't believe the leaked Celtic team on Saturday and thought Odsonne Edouard and Christopher Jullien would both start in the Old Firm clash. (Sun)
Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds says former team-mate Andy Considine has given him hope his international dream may not be over. (Courier)
USA defender Mark McKenzie, linked with Celtic over the summer, says he wants to play in the Champions League. (Glasgow Times)
"Playing international football is definitely a major ambition of mine," says former Hamilton and Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty, who has made a good start with Hull City this season. (Scotsman)