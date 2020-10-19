Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

England youth international Roberts scored 61 minutes into his debut for Brighton last season

League One side Rochdale have announced the signing of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old agreed a deal minutes before the transfer deadline of 17:00 BST on Friday, 16 October.

Both clubs were waiting for the deal to be confirmed by the authorities before finally announcing it on Monday.

Whilst agreeing the loan move Roberts has also signed a new deal with Brighton that runs until 2023.

Roberts has made three Carabao Cup appearances for the Seagulls, scoring on his debut against Aston Villa in September last year.

He has also played four times in the EFL Trophy for Brighton's academy side but has yet to play a league game.

