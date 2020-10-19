Lee Alexander will be hoping for a quiet night against Albania at Tynecastle

Scotland need to "hit the ground running" against Albania on Friday after almost a year without a competitive match, says Lee Alexander.

European Championship qualifying resumes for Shelley Kerr's side at Tynecastle, followed by a trip to Finland to face the Group 4 leaders.

Scotland won their opening two matches before the campaign was delayed.

"We've not been together for long but we have enough time to make sure we go out and perform," said the goalkeeper.

"These are really difficult international games where anything can happen so you really can't be complacent.

"Albania are a good side, they've caused us problems before but it's a home game and something we pride ourselves on is making sure that we're good at home.

"We're out to get the three points, it's as simple as that, and we need to make sure we hit the ground running."

Scotland will be without the influential Kim Little, who is injured, along with Arsenal team-mates Jen Beattie and Lisa Evans, but Alexander is sure Kerr's squad has the depth to cope without the vastly experienced trio.

"It's obviously a big blow losing Kim she's a hugely instrumental player in how we play but it's for others to step up now," said the Glasgow City keeper.

"We've got a really good group of girls here, just look at how well Lucy Graham has been doing down at Everton and you've got Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert."

While Scotland's women aim to reach a third major finals in succession, the men are a game away from ending their tournament drought, which stretches back to 1998.

Alexander says she has enjoyed watching Steve Clarke's side extend their unbeaten run to eight matches and qualify for next month's Euro 2020 play-off final in Serbia.

"It's amazing what the men achieved over the last few weeks and how positive the results have been," she said. "That kind of momentum shift moves towards us as well.

"As a nation, we want to make sure that we can be as successful as possible and to see that the guys have put themselves in that position is huge."