O'Carroll is remembered fondly by supporters of both Cliftonville and Crusaders

Irish Premiership: Crusaders v Cliftonville Venue: Seaview Date: Friday, 23 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage : Live streaming and text commentary on the BBC Sport website

"I can't wait - I'll be sitting at home with my half-and-half scarf on."

He was joking about the scarf, but, when it comes to Friday night's north Belfast derby, there will be few people with a foot more firmly planted in both camps than Diarmuid O'Carroll.

The former striker won back-to-back titles with Cliftonville in 2013 and 2014, before moving to the Shore Road to repeat the feat with Crusaders over the next two seasons.

He spent a lot of his time providing ever-reliable cover for two of the Irish League's best strikers of the last 20 years - Cliftonville's Joe Gormley and Jordan Owens of Crusaders.

Both all-time record goalscorers at their club, they will almost certainly spearhead their team's attack in front of the BBC Sport NI cameras at Seaview and O'Carroll, now part of the coaching staff at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, provided an insight into their very different but hugely effective styles.

'I'd tell Joe to shoot from anywhere'

O'Carroll was not surprised when Giormley got a move to England

Gormley was part of a lethal strike partnership with Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce during O'Carroll's time at the Reds, with his goals earning him a move to Peterborough United in 2015.

Injuries limited his impact in England but, since his return to Cliftonville two years later, he has hardly stopped finding the net - a skill which O'Carroll believes he has no equal in.

"You have to have a nine or a 10 out of 10 attribute to get a move to England, and Joe's is putting the ball in the net," O'Carroll enthused.

"Right or left foot, it doesn't matter. He's probably the only player in the Irish League I would advise to just shoot from anywhere - don't worry about being fancy, just let it go.

"He is so humble, yet he knows what he is all about. He probably believes in himself more now than he did when he won the leagues, and his numbers are ferocious."

O'Carroll was always at hand with advice for team-mates when asked, but revealed that, with Gormley, he tried to say as little as possible at times.

"He used to get criticism for his hold-up play and was always keen to learn, but I used to reassure him that that wasn't his game," O'Carroll said.

"I could hold the ball up but could never finish the way he could. I always felt the key for Joe was just to focus on putting the ball in the net. He was just a street footballer, a maverick.

"If you put him in a passing drill or a possession game he would not stand out. He is not polished, he is off-the-cuff, and they are the players that win you games.

"You should not try to coach Joe too much, you are better putting the ball into the areas that he likes and let him put the ball in the net. It's as simple as that with Joe."

Owens 'like nobody else I've seen'

O'Carroll believes Owens is hugely undervalued

Having made his debut for the Hatchetmen in 2008, Owens has gone on to score 231 goals in 552 games under the tutelage of manager Stephen Baxter.

As well as his goals. the 31-year-old's prowess in the air and ability to hold the ball up have been integral to the Crues' style of play for a long time, but O'Carroll does not think he gets enough credit.

"I think it is because he is looked upon as unfashionable, but he is like nobody I've ever seen in the air. And, when he doesn't play, it changes everything the team does," he said.

"Just look at his goals. He scores 20-30 times nearly every season and in big games too. He'll run, he'll fight, he'll win headers and make it an absolutely horrible time for any defender he faces.

"There is no real risk with Jordan, you know exactly what you will get from him every match. He's just a machine.

"Off the pitch, he's a family man - he lives right and eats right. There was a misconception for years about his body shape, but he is very lean."

Critics have suggested Crusaders are too reliant on their record goalscorer, who led the line in their opening day win away to Warrenpoint Town last week.

Baxter has brought in Adam Lecky from Ballymena United and, while his physique is similar to Owens, O'Carroll believes they can play together.

"Jordan is an out-and-out target man, while Lecky will naturally come short. He won't look to run the channels as much but instead will look to link the play more," he explained.

"You would then be looking for Paul Heatley, David Cushley, or Ross Clarke providing the pace by making runs in behind off the flanks."

'A derby's a derby'

O'Carroll won the first of his four titles with Cliftonville

While there will be much fewer fans than normal in Seaview due to Covid-19 regulations, O'Carroll does not believe that will impact the importance of the occasion to the players.

Assessing the current condition of his former clubs, O'Carroll was very positive, but did stress the importance of this season to both teams.

"It will be different without the big crowd, of course, but a derby's a derby. I think having it so early in the season could actually act as a wake-up call for the players after the unusual start to the season.

"Crusaders still have a lot of the lads I played with in their squad, but they will have been reinvigorated by the new players who have been signed. It is important to have a balance of youth and experience.

"Paddy McLaughlin has done a fantastic job since taking over at Cliftonville and, while he has not added that many new signings, he has probably realised that a bigger squad does not always mean a better squad."

And what about a prediction for Friday night? "There will definitely be goals. A high-scoring draw."

Spoken like a man who really does have a foot in both camps.