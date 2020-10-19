Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Some teams such as Haverfordwest County (left) will be able to play during the 'firebreak lockdown' but others including Barry Town United (right) will not

Some Cymru Premier matches are set to go ahead as Wales enters a national "firebreak lockdown" even though most will have to be rearranged.

The measure announced on Monday is designed to provide a circuit-breaker to the spread of Covid-19.

Wales' professional sports teams are allowed to continue playing.

Former champions The New Saints are fully professional, while title holders Connah's Quay Nomads, Bala and Haverfordwest also meet the criteria.

As a result, matches between two teams who meet the professional sport criteria - as stipulated by the Welsh Government - will be allowed to go ahead.

But other teams in the league, who are part-time, would come under the Sport Wales elite programme and as such their fixtures will be postponed.

All matches in the Welsh Premier Women's League - which is largely an amateur competition - during the period of lockdown will be postponed.

Training during this time is also not permitted for teams that have had their fixtures suspended.

The lockdown period will run from Friday, 23 October until Monday, 9 November.

That would mean the only fixture that could be played this weekend would be TNS' home match against Haverfordwest County, who have enough full-time players and staff to meet the Welsh Government's criteria for professional sports teams.

Other matches will be postponed and rearranged to be played at a later date.

The Cymru Premier also intends to change some fixtures during the lockdown period in order to pair the league's professional teams.

For example, Bala Town would not travel to Cefn Druids - who do not meet the criteria - on 7 November and could instead play against TNS or Connah's Quay.

A Welsh Government statement on Monday said: "Sportspeople who work and earn a living through sport are allowed to continue working.

"Fixtures involving professional sportspeople are allowed to continue behind closed doors. All participants, such as players, officials, coaches, and broadcasters, are there in a working capacity.

"Like everyone else they can leave home to do so if they cannot work from home.

"However, the elite programme, overseen by Sport Wales, will be suspended during this circuit breaker period."

Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham, who play in the English Football League and the National League, can fulfil their fixtures.

The Football Association of Wales believes the national senior women's European Championship qualifying match against Norway on 27 October at Cardiff City Stadium can go ahead.