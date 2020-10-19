Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff spent around £4m to sign Republic of Ireland international Greg Cunningham from Preston in 2018

Cardiff City left-back Greg Cunningham is facing "a few weeks" out with a hamstring injury.

Cunningham, 29, was forced off the field during Sunday's win at Preston, only his second league start since January 2019 because of other injuries.

With first-choice left-back Joe Bennett also out, midfielder Leandro Bacuna is set to deputise in defence again for Bournemouth's visit on Wednesday.

"I feel for him [Cunningham]," said Cardiff manager Neil Harris.

"He's been out for so long and he's been desperate to get his Cardiff City career going. He'd just got into the team and looked so solid and reliable.

"We all saw his fitness levels getting there after such a long time out and then he gets a tweak to the hamstring. That's a shame.

"Jordi [Osei-Tutu, Cardiff right-back] and Benno [Bennett] have come off late in games - Benno maybe we pushed too soon - so we'll have to see how they go before tomorrow night's game, whether they can make it.

"But we've got no concerns over Leo Bacuna filling in. I thought he showed his versatility and his class [at Preston].

"I think a lot more would have been made of his performance if he was a bigger name, switching from midfield to right-back, to left-back."

If Bennett joins Cunningham on the sidelines for a prolonged period, Cardiff's only other specialist left-back would be Joel Bagan.

The 19-year-old has only made one FA Cup appearance for the Bluebirds and spent a month on loan at Notts County in the National League last season.

Although Bacuna is expected to fill in at left-back for now, Harris is predicting a bright future for Bagan.

"Joel, if called upon, I've got absolutely no concerns about him as a player, his temperament, as a lad. He's ready to play," Harris said.

"It's one of them where you've got Joe Bennett who's been first-choice left-back at this club for almost 200 games now.

"Greg Cunningham has played Premier League football, international football, chomping at the bit.

"And then you've got the younger one who's just behind, who's learning every day in training and is getting better every day in training as well.

"I've got no qualms about playing Joel Bagan at left-back. We have big faith in Joel. When his opportunity comes, I'm sure he'll grab it.

"He's a joy to coach - he's like a sponge, takes it all in. His use of the ball is excellent, he's athletic - needs to fill out a bit - and he's got a bright future at the club.

"For me, without putting pressure on him, he's the one we really see being as close to the first team as anybody else [from the under-23s]."