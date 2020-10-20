Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ryan Porteous was in the most recent Scotland squad but is yet to be capped

Ryan Porteous says he is excited to "help empower girls to have the chance to realise any goal they may have in football and in life" after signing up with the charity Common Goal.

The Hibernian defender, 21, has pledged a minimum of 1% of his salary to help promote gender equality.

The money will help support grassroots projects for young female players.

"The need for collective action is clearer than ever," added Scotland squad member Porteous.

The Common Goal initiative was launched with the support of Manchester United and Spain midfielder Juan Mata in 2017.

Rangers defender Leon Balogun is also a contributor, along with Scotland internationals Caroline Weir, Jane Ross, Sophie Howard, Hannah Godfrey and Christie Murray.