European Premier League: Talks take place over new £4.6bn tournament

Manchester United and Liverpool
Reports suggest Premier League champions Liverpool and Manchester United have been approached

Talks have taken place over the creation of a new £4.6bn European Premier League, involving the top sides from across the continent.

Sources told the BBC that discussions are still at an early stage but the plan would involve replacing the Champions League with a new format.

Industry insiders confirmed talks involved Wall Street bank JP Morgan.

But the project is said to still have a "long way to go" and the deal "may not happen".

Reports suggestexternal-link five Premier League clubs, including champions Liverpool and Manchester United, have been approached by those behind the plan with more than a dozen teams from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain in negotiations about becoming founder members of the competition.

It has also been reported that the European Premier League would see 18 sides compete in a single league with the top sides taking part in a play-off to determine an overall winner and that world governing body Fifa is involved.

'Last nail in the coffin'

Kevin Miles, chief executive of the Football Supporters' Association, said the idea shows that billionaire owners of clubs "are out of control".

"The latest reports of plots, allegedly involving Manchester United and Liverpool, to create a European Super League, expose the myth that billionaire owners care about the English football pyramid, or indeed anything other than their own greed," said Miles.

"This has to be the last nail in the coffin of the idea that football can be relied upon to regulate itself."

La Liga president Javier Tebas said: "The authors of that idea - if they really exist, because there is nobody actually defending it - not only show a total ignorance of the organisation and customs of European and world football, but also a serious ignorance of the audiovisual rights markets.

"A project of this type will mean serious economic damage to the organisers themselves and to those entities that finance it, if they exist, because they´re never official. These underground projects only look good when drafted at a bar at five in the morning"

  • If this does happen I would welcome all the teams that want to take part to happily leave the premier League. And when it fails happily see them start from the bottom of the pyramid when they want to come back to English football.

    • PauliT replied:
      Agree with all of that mate.

  • "Talks have taken place over the creation of a new £4.6bn European Premier League, involving the top sides from across the continent."

    Then why have Man United been approached?

    • slackpanda replied:
      Because they bring the most revenue and this is purely about making more money.

  • 'FIFA is involved' is code for 'someone is going to get very rich'.

    • Lord Bagg replied:
      Yes, FIFA's employees

  • As a Liverpool supporter, this sickens me. This will make European football a closed market and none of the so-called smaller clubs will get a look in. Greed is not good.

    • Jossies replied:
      As a Liverpool fan I totally disagree. Hopefully it's sees Everton never play in that league

  • Honestly if this became real I would be completely disinterested in watching it. You are taking the excitement out of the game and replaceing it with cash.

    • Aqcuiesce replied:
      I agree, but in all honesty I'm disinterested with it already. Far too much money ruined the game for years

  • R.I.P. football

    • Spud Root replied:
      Already lost its soul, hopefully a quick demise.

  • Nobody in football wants this. Football long since sold it's soul, fans are meaningless in the quest for maximum cash. Capitalism destroying sport.

    • Joel Peyton replied:
      But you still keep on watching, therefore feeding the machine.

  • Greed, pure and simple.

  • Sadly, this is the direction of travel at the top of the game. My club are in the third tier of Scottish football. The quality on show is pretty dreadful, but they're my club, they're local, and I'm desperately important to them as I'm a fan who pays to watch them play. You can follow a big club if you want, but they really don't care about you at all, and moves like this prove it.

    • Windy M replied:
      100% agree. This might actually be the chance to bring the game back to the people. get rid of the super rich clubs and have more balance.

  • Let them go. What's left can still create great domestic products. Start again without the overly rich clubs and it can be more even.

    • Gautam replied:
      And no one would watch it. The money and consequently the players depend on overseas involvement. Its global, go domestic focused and you'll have relatively inadequate players

  • Greedy, bleeding Glazers! They've stole our money and they now they want everyone else's! #GlazersOut

  • Its all about the money money money

  • Goodnight to the game we all know and love.

  • Let them go and boot them out of English leagues won't be missed

    • Lord Bagg replied:
      No they will not, apart from the billions of pounds in TV and Sponsor money they will be gone overnight. It'll be like the 90's again when English clubs were about as good as Romanian and Russian teams. Regularly embarrassed by mid table Italian sides.

  • Next week there's going to be a discussion about the disappointingly cold weather in Europe during the winter, and how it would be far better to relocate the clubs to the Arabian peninsula.

    • pau replied:
      Or perhaps the US may be better suited given that is where the idea came from on the first place

  • Let them go

    • hiphopanonymous replied:
      Couldn't agree more.
      Look how competitive the championship is.

  • Well it's about time.
    I'm fed up of tickets only costing £70 a game and players that cost under £100m.
    Do it.
    Do it NOW!!

  • RIP Football if this ever actually happens. As greedy as it is the Champions League and domestic leagues at least have a resemblance of balance at the moment.

    • graeme replied:
      Where is the balance?
      Nine teams from the so called big four leagues who are not league champions get automatic entry into the Champions League while other teams who are League Champions of their countries have to try to qualify through play-off matches
      Same scenario with Europa league
      UEFA is loaded in favour of certain countries and teams

  • Football has been ruined by greed and bankers fleecing "Joe public".

  • I'm not totally against the idea but we already have a league. I don't see a European League being more exciting to watch than the current Champions League format. The money will have the ultimate say yet again and not the fans.

