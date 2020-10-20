Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Gwyn Derfel succeeded John Deakin as Cymru Premier secretary in November 2011

A lack of professional off-field staff is the main reason Cymru Premier clubs can not play during lockdown, says the league's general manager Gwyn Derfel.

Only games between The New Saints, Connah's Quay, Bala and Haverfordwest meet the Welsh government's criteria to take place during "firebreak lockdown".

All fixtures featuring other Cymru Premier teams will be postponed.

"We're in very difficult times, the league has already started five weeks late," Derfel told BBC Radio Wales.

"The vast majority of Cymru Premier clubs have enough professional players to allow games to continue.

"However the majority of clubs don't meet the stipulation of enough professional administrators [to play games], most rely on a fantastic army of volunteers."

Cymru Premier side Barry Town United took to social media on Tuesday, saying they believed "we all play, or no team in the league should".

However, Derfel said he is happy for matches between the four eligible clubs to continue should they want to play.

"We've already frontloaded a lot of games and had midweek games which we don't traditionally have in the Cymru Premier," said Derfel.

"The four clubs who can play can if they want to, and we will facilitate that, and as the general manager of the league I am happy if they do continue."

Despite the set-back, Derfel is confident the Cymru Premier season will be completed.

"We're in weekly discussions with the Welsh Government trying to get our points across and we've also tried to get the FAW and member clubs pulling in the same direction," he said.

"We acknowledge it is very difficult times but we are confident that we will have a meaningful season this year."