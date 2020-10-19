Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips has four caps for England

Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury.

Phillips, 24, suffered the injury in Leeds' 1-0 Premier League home defeat by Wolves on Monday.

The Elland Road club said he does not need surgery but faces a spell on the sidelines.

Phillips helped Leeds to promotion from the Championship last season and has broken into the England team this year, winning four caps.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side are 10th in the Premier League with seven points from their opening five matches.