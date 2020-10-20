Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Tarkovic was part of the Slovakia coaching team at Euro 2016

Slovakia have named Stefan Tarkovic as caretaker head coach as they prepare for next month's Euro 2020 play-off final against Northern Ireland.

Pavel Hapal was sacked despite leading his country past the Republic of Ireland in the semi-finals.

That left a short time-frame to line up a replacement in time for the match at Windsor Park on 12 November.

Tarkovic was previously part of the coaching team under Jan Kozak, who led Slovakia to Euro 2016 in France.

The former Zilina boss briefly stood in as caretaker when Kozak left his post in 2018.

The 47-year-old, who will be assisted by Marek Mintal and Samuel Slovak, will also take charge of Nations League encounters against Scotland and the Czech Republic before a longer-term decision is made on his future.

Tarkovic helped the national side to only their second appearance at a major finals tournament and their first ever European Championships at Euro 2016.

After beating Russia and drawing with England in the group stage, they progressed to the last 16, where they lost 3-0 to Germany.

Like his counterpart Ian Baraclough, Tarkovic will be bidding to help his side to a remarkable second successive European Championships qualification.