Spain beat Portugal in the final of the 2019 U19 Euros in Armenia

The European Under-19 Championship finals tournament, rescheduled to take place in Northern Ireland in March 2021, has been cancelled.

The Uefa Executive Committee made the decision to cancel the remainder of the competition because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and "resulting travelling difficulties".

The eight-team tournament had initially been due to take place in July 2020.

The date was then moved to November but the finals have now been called off.

Belfast, Ballymena, Portadown and Lurgan had all been scheduled to host fixtures, with Northern Ireland having qualified as hosts.

Since the European Championship was a qualifier to the Fifa Under-20 World Cup it has been decided that the five slots reserved for European teams in the competition will be allocated to the teams occupying the top five positions in the Uefa qualifying coefficient ranking for the 2019-20 season.

This means that England, France, Italy, Netherlands and Portugal will be the European representatives nominated to participate in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.