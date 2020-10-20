Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Joe Rodon has made seven appearances for Ryan Giggs' senior Wales side

Swansea City legend Alan Curtis believes defender Joe Rodon is "worth a lot more" than the fee Tottenham paid the Welsh club for his services.

Spurs have signed the Wales centre-back an initial £11m plus add-ons.

The Swans had hoped to get closer to £20m for the 22-year-old and Curtis is disappointed with the fee the Premier League club paid.

"I think £11million maybe rising to £15million is a little bit below what Joe is worth," Curtis said.

"He's certainly worth a lot more money than that."

Rodon joined Jose Mourinho's side shortly before the transfer window closed on Friday and Swans boss Steve Cooper says he was not involved in the decision to sell.

Curtis, a former Swans player who filled numerous off-field roles before taking up a role as honorary club president, said he was delighted for Rodon on a personal level.

"He deserves that opportunity to go and play in the Premier League at such an iconic club like Tottenham," Curtis told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"But it's obviously a blow when you lose a local player and it's a little stab to the heart in many ways.

"Maybe the blow would have been softened a little bit if we could have eeked out a little more money for him.

"That's by the by now."

Although disappointed with Rodon's departure, Curtis has been pleased with Swansea's incomings during the transfer window.

Swansea signed defenders Ryan Bennett and Joel Latibeaudiere, midfielder Kasey Palmer and utility player Ryan Manning on a hectic deadline day.

Having lost in last season's Championship play-offs semi-finals, Curtis believes Swansea still have a squad that is capable of mounting a promotion challenge.

"I think there's a better balance about the squad now," Curtis said.

"We've certainly got strength in more positions and the players who have come in, I'm sure they're going to be fantastic acquisitions.

"We just missed out last year but I think the squad, if anything, is probably a little bit stronger this year.

"I feel confident we can go that little step further this year.

"It's a really good squad with very good young players coming through."