St Mirren have suffered several Covid-19 outbreaks this season

St Mirren have returned three more positive Covid-19 tests after routine screening this week, as the illness continues to blight the Paisley club.

Their Scottish Premiership game at Motherwell last Saturday was postponed three hours before kick-off after they indicated they could not field a team.

That followed two outbreaks at the club earlier in the campaign.

As it stands, no request has been made to the SPFL to postpone Saturday's visit of Hamilton Academical.

However, the trio - and a fourth player who has been deemed as a close contact - will have further NHS screening on Friday before any decisions are taken.

St Mirren have been approached for comment, as have the SPFL.

Last weekend, the league launched an investigation after they club told them they only had eight available outfield players for the game at Fir Park.

That followed three positive tests and the subsequent self-isolation of "a number of additional players".

Uefa guidance - which has been adopted by the SPFL - says a fixture can go ahead as long as a team has 13 available players, including at least one goalkeeper.

St Mirren have had the most instances of positive tests in the Premiership, with the first relating to an outbreak in July with seven coaching staff, only for it to later emerge six positives were false.

In September, the Paisley club then had to sign Zdenek Zlamal on an emergency loan after all three of their goalkeepers were ruled out of a game against Hibernian.