Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town

BirminghamBirmingham City19:45HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Reading
|8
|7
|1
|0
|15
|3
|12
|22
|2
|Swansea
|8
|4
|3
|1
|10
|5
|5
|15
|3
|Watford
|8
|4
|3
|1
|8
|4
|4
|15
|4
|Bristol City
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|6
|5
|14
|5
|Norwich
|8
|4
|2
|2
|9
|7
|2
|14
|6
|Bournemouth
|7
|3
|4
|0
|10
|6
|4
|13
|7
|Middlesbrough
|8
|3
|4
|1
|8
|5
|3
|13
|8
|Millwall
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|5
|3
|12
|9
|Stoke
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|9
|0
|12
|10
|Luton
|7
|4
|0
|3
|6
|6
|0
|12
|11
|Brentford
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|11
|2
|11
|12
|Blackburn
|8
|3
|1
|4
|18
|11
|7
|10
|13
|Preston
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|8
|2
|10
|14
|Huddersfield
|7
|3
|1
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|10
|15
|Cardiff
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|6
|0
|9
|16
|Barnsley
|8
|1
|4
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|7
|17
|Birmingham
|7
|1
|4
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|7
|18
|QPR
|8
|1
|4
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|7
|19
|Rotherham
|7
|1
|3
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|6
|20
|Nottm Forest
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|5
|21
|Coventry
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|16
|-10
|5
|22
|Derby
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|11
|-8
|4
|23
|Wycombe
|8
|0
|1
|7
|3
|16
|-13
|1
|24
|Sheff Wed
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|-4