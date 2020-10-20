Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton says Covid-19 left him aching and unable to stand, as he insisted players from clubs with a recent outbreak should not be permitted to join international squads. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers defender David Weir says Steven Gerrard's players have learned from the mistake of getting carried away with victory at Celtic last season as he backed them to lift the title this term. (Daily Record) external-link

Greek goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas needs time to settle at Celtic following his summer move from AEK Athens, says former Parkhead number one Craig Gordon. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald has urged the club not to panic over manager Neil Lennon after Old Firm defeat. (Daily Mail)

Standard Liege will have 3,750 fans backing them inside the stadium when they host Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Dundee United midfielder Declan Glass, 20, is out for the rest of the season after knee surgery. (Courier) external-link

Aberdeen are giving 21-year-old former Celtic and Rangers midfielder Liam Burt the chance to impress in training. (Sun) external-link

Lockdown was a factor in Hearts defender John Souttar's ruptured Achilles relapse in August, says head coach Robbie Neilson, as he was unable to get physio work to aid his recover from surgery. (Scotsman) external-link

RUGBY GOSSIP

Scotland and British & Irish Lions legend Roy Laidlaw has revealed he is suffering from Alzheimer's disease. (Daily Mail, print edition)