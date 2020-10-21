Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Dundalk will face Norwegian champions at Tallaght Stadium in their Europa League group stage opener

Dundalk begin their Europa League group stage campaign on Thursday with a home game against Norwegian champions Molde which may offer them the best of chance of landing a £520,000 win bonus.

The League of Ireland champions have already earned an estimated £2.7m for reaching this stage.

Their European run over the next seven weeks includes home and away ties with Arsenal, Rapid Vienna and Molde.

That's in addition to a busy conclusion to Dundalk's domestic campaign.

Thursday's game takes place at Shamrock Rovers' home venue Tallaght Stadium with the Aviva Stadium not available because of the Ireland rugby team's preparations for Saturday's Six Nations match against Italy.

At one stage, there were suggestions Dundalk home games could be played at Windsor Park in Belfast but it has since been confirmed that the Aviva Stadium will host the Rapid Vienna and Arsenal games on 26 November and 10 December.

Little-known Italian Filippo Giovagnoli was appointed Dundalk boss after Vinny Perth's departure in August

Dundalk's domestic struggles this season

After being the dominant League of Ireland force in recent years, primarily during the reign of Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, Dundalk have struggled during this season's Covid-affected campaign as Shamrock Rovers have forged a runaway lead in the shortened 18-game season.

Dundalk's US owners responded swiftly to the 3-0 Champions League defeat by Slovenian side NK Celje by parting company with manager Vinny Perth, as he paid the price for the team slipping off the pace in their quest to retain the League of Ireland title.

After former Waterford boss Alan Reynolds briefly moved up from the backroom staff to a caretaker manager's role, the club appointed little-known Italian Filippo Giovagnoli, whose coaching career had included being technical director of AC Milan soccer camps in Italy and the United States.

The club's domestic form under Giovagnoli has remained patchy but Monday's 2-1 away win at Derry City, when he left out several regulars, means they look set to guarantee another European spot by finishing third in the League of Ireland table.

After their Champions League exit, the Europa League draws dealt Dundalk their opportunity to reach the group stage for the second time in four years as accounted for Andorra's Inter d'Escaldes (1-0) and Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova (on penalties) and finally Faroese side KI Klaksvík.

Dundalk were not entirely convincing in that high-pressure game against Klaksvík, when so much was financially on the line.

After trailing 2-0 at half-time, the Faroe Islands club missed a glorious chance to level at 2-2 before Dundalk substitute Daniel Kelly's breakaway goal made the game safe.

The victory brought up Dundalk's European earnings this season to an estimated £2.7m and each win in the group will secure in the region of £520,000 with approximately £170,000 added to the pot for draws.

Shields likely to return for Dundalk

Chris Shields will be expected to return on Thursday after being suspended for Klaksvík game while goalkeeper Gary Rogers, Brian Gartland, Patrick McEleney and Patrick Hoban will also probably start after being named on the bench for Monday's league game.

Dundalk's homework on Molde is likely to have zoned in on attacking midfielder Magnus Wolff Eikrem who has made 17 appearances for Norway.

However, Nigerian forward Leke James, whose 17 goals helped Molde clinch last season's Eliteserien, is an absentee for Thursday evening's game.

While a repeat triumph is not going to happen this season as they sit in second spot, 16 points adrift of Bode/Glimt, they did have an impressive 4-2 win over the champions-elect last weekend.