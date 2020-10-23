Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scottish football continues to combine the sublime with the chaotic.

From Kemar Roofe's eye-popping wonder strike in Rangers' Europa League win, to the daily grind of coronavirus mayhem.

St Mirren, Motherwell and Kilmarnock are the latest clubs dealing with Covid-related troubles as we enter another unpredictable weekend of Premiership action.

After St Mirren v Hamilton was called off, five games are still on. So what's in the offing?

Motherwell out of hibernation

The winter break has been scrapped this season, but Motherwell were forced into autumnal hibernation.

Stephen Robinson's men have been left kicking their heels for four weeks, while some Premiership sides have squeezed in five games during that time.

Having had fixtures against Kilmarnock and St Mirren postponed due to Covid outbreaks at those clubs, Motherwell finally return to action on Saturday against Ross County.

It's a lengthy hiatus last season's third-place side could have done without as they try to play their back to form after a sluggish start that has them hovering perilously close to the bottom. Will the rest have done them good or will the legs feel leaden?

Hibs' away daze

Easter Road is becoming a fading memory for Jack Ross' band of merry travellers. Hibs are halfway through a 1240-mile slog of six successive away games which has already taken them to the Highlands twice.

The assignment at Rugby Park on Saturday is a leisurely jaunt by comparison, but their excellent record on the road has been punctured.

Having won their first four away games in the Premiership, Ross' team have failed to win their last two after being held by Ross County last weekend.

A return to winning ways would be timely and may even lift them above Aberdeen into third by the time the dust settles on the weekend's games.

Look for Fuchs debut

Jeando Fuchs has played alongside Kylian Mbappe in a France Under-19 side that won the Euros, and gone up against Neymar as a Cameroon international.

So he won't exactly be quaking in his boots at the prospect of a Dundee United debut in the frenetic setting of a Tayside derby against St Johnstone.

A first glimpse of the 23-year-old is much anticipated on Tayside, with his signing a coup for manager Micky Mellon. An instant impact from the classy midfielder would be handy as United seek a first win in four league games against a Perth side who have begun scoring for fun.

And by the way, it's pronounced Fooks...

Celtic go for nine in a row

To keep their hopes of a 10th successive title on track, Celtic need to make it nine in a row at Pittodrie.

After a torrid week - Old Firm defeat followed by a Europa League loss to AC Milan- the dissenting voices among Celtic's support are coming through loud and clear.

Neil Lennon can ill afford another slip-up when he takes his team north to a venue where they have won their last eight visits. And will he revert from his favoured 3-5-2 formation to the 4-3-3 that brought a second-half improvement against Milan?

This Aberdeen side, though, has been hailed as the strongest in years by Pittodrie legend Willie Miller. And victory for Derek McInnes' men would haul them level on points with Celtic as well as setting them up nicely for next week's rematch in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Morelos out to end goal drought

Despite his heroics on Thursday night, Roofe looks set to be plonked back on the bench against Livingston on Sunday with the striker still short of fitness.

That may be enough to keep Alfredo Morelos in the team, but it's clear the Colombia forward is still struggling for form.

The transfer window has closed, ending for a few months the speculation of Morelos being sold, yet that has not brought an upturn in performances.

It's now six games since Morelos last scored and his total for the campaign stands at five in 13 outings. As Rangers looked to round off a memorable week with a third straight win, Morelos has much more to give.