Women's Premiership: Final game week to take place in December

Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Linfield are aiming to win their fifth consecutive league championship
Linfield are aiming to win their fifth consecutive league championship

The final game week of the Women's Premiership has been pushed back to 9 December.

The season was set to finish on 11 November but has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and international call-ups.

After an international break, the season will recommence on 4 November with 'catch up' matches to bring every team up to six completed games.

Four rounds of fixtures will complete the season.

The new campaign kicked off on 26 August however Sion Swifts and Derry City postponed matches at the end of September amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area and in Donegal.

Glentoran currently top the table after six matches, three points ahead of Sion Swifts who have a game in hand.

Having both played five games, holders Linfield and Crusaders both sit on nine points, six points behind the Glens, and remain in title contention.

Cliftonville and Derry City round out the table and are adrift of the title contenders.

Remaining Women's Premiership fixtures

Catch up fixtures - 4 November
GlentoranvDerry City
Sion SwiftsvCrusaders Strikers
Gameweek eight - 11 November
Crusaders StrikersvDerry City
GlentoranvSion Swifts
LinfieldvCliftonville
Gameweek nine - 18 November
Derry CityvGlentoran
CliftonvillevCrusaders Strikers
LinfieldvSion Swifts

International break from 23 November-1 December

Gameweek 10 - 12 December
Linfield vDerry City
Sion SwiftsvCliftonville
Crusaders StrikersvGlentoran
Outstanding fixtures - to be re-scheduled before 9 December
Sion SwiftsvLinfield
Derry CityvCliftonville
Crusaders StrikersvLinfield

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

  • Dublin's Aviva Stadium is scheduled to host football and rugby internationals in the coming weeks

    Elite sporting events are set to continue in the Republic of Ireland despite the Irish Government raising the national level of Covid-19 restrictions.

  • Gareth Steenson

    Exeter Chiefs fly-half Gareth Steenson calls on the IRFU to review its policy which prevents players playing for a club outside Ireland being selected for international duty.

  • Jonathan Rea

    Jonathan Rea dedicates his sixth successive World Superbike title to his supporters who have backed him throughout the year.