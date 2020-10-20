Last updated on .From the section England

England will play the Republic of Ireland in an international friendly at Wembley on 12 November.

Original opponents New Zealand withdrew from the fixture because of travel and player availability complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The game will be played behind closed doors.

It will be followed by England's final two Nations League group fixtures away to Belgium on 15 November and home to Iceland on 18 November.

More to follow.