Fernandinho has appeared in six league and cup matches for Manchester City this season

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will be out for "four to six weeks" after he suffered a leg injury against Porto in the Champions League, says boss Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian came on as a substitute in the 85th minute but had to be replaced deep into stoppage time.

City are already without Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy and Aymeric Laporte.

"It's bad news," said Guardiola when asked about Fernandinho's injury.

Guardiola added: "I think four to six weeks out, yes it is a big blow for us with these amount of games and no people there. But it is what it is."

Fernandinho managed to walk off the pitch after his injury and headed straight down the tunnel.

Midfielder De Bryune and defender Laporte are expected to return to training on Thursday but it is not clear if they will be ready for Saturday's Premier League game at West Ham (12:30 BST).

"I think Kevin and Laporte start training tomorrow but I don't know how they will be tomorrow and the next days so we will see," added Guardiola.

"Unfortunately people came back but now we have lost another.

"In three days we go to London and after we travel to France to play against Marseille and then Sheffield three days after. The schedules are so demanding and we need all the players."