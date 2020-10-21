Women's Champions League: Glasgow City to face Northern Irish or Irish team
Glasgow City will face opposition from Northern Ireland or Ireland in the first qualifying round of the Women's Champions League.
Scott Booth's side have been seeded for Thursday's draw and will play either Linfield or Peamount United.
The single-leg tie will be held on either 3 or 4 November.
City reached the quarter-finals of last season's Champions League before losing a delayed, one-off game 9-1 to eventual finalists Wolfsburg in Spain.