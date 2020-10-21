Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Glasgow City reached the quarter-finals last term, but were overwhelmed by Wolfsburg

Glasgow City will face opposition from Northern Ireland or Ireland in the first qualifying round of the Women's Champions League.

Scott Booth's side have been seeded for Thursday's draw and will play either Linfield or Peamount United.

The single-leg tie will be held on either 3 or 4 November.

City reached the quarter-finals of last season's Champions League before losing a delayed, one-off game 9-1 to eventual finalists Wolfsburg in Spain.