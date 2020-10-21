Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hayley Ladd, 27, has made 60 appearances for Wales

Women's European Championships qualifier: Wales v Faroe Islands Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Thursday, 22 October Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Wales via the red button and on BBC Sport website, live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Midfielder Hayley Ladd says coming close in their last qualifying campaign will spur Wales on in their Women's European Championships qualifiers.

Wales host the Faroe Islands and Norway on Thursday, 22 and Tuesday 27 October as they fight for a first appearance in a major tournament.

Jayne Ludlow's side only missed out on a play-off for a spot at the World Cup in the final game of the last campaign.

"As disappointing as the last campaign ended, we got a lot from it," she said.

"It meant we knew we would give this campaign our best shot and we certainly use that disappointment to gee us up."

Wales are second in qualifying Group C behind runaway leaders Norway.

That would be good enough for a play-off berth for the Euro 2021 tournament that has been postponed to 2022 to avoid clashes with the men's competition and the Olympics, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Wales will need to beat the Faroe Islands and gain a point against Norway to keep their fate in their own hands if fourth-placed Northern Ireland win in Belarus in their qualifier on Tuesday, 27 October.

Ludlow's side would miss out to Northern Ireland on away goals in a head-to-head if the two sides finish level on points, having drawn 2-2 in Newport and 0-0 in Belfast.

However, Wales can certainly take heart from their last game, a 1-0 defeat to Norway in Oslo.

Heading into that match Norway had scored 32 goals at an average of eight per game, but Wales might have snatched a point after an encouraging performance.

Manchester United midfielder Ladd says it shows Wales can compete in next week's return match.

"We were very proud of the way we performed but we can do a bit better and do a little bit more, and that's where we set our sights this time around," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"As a team now, we have such a good calibre of players that I think we are setting our sights higher than what has been normal in the past.

"It's looking really promising and we want to give Norway another really tough match."