David Healy and Darren Murphy worked together at Linfield for two years

First-team coach Darren Murphy has left Premiership champions Linfield by mutual consent after two years at Windsor Park.

The former Dungannon Swifts manager was a full-back with the Blues for four years.

"I've enjoyed the role immensely," the 45-year-old told the club website.

"I've also enjoyed the working relationships I've built up with the manager, staff, players, directors and supporters."

Murphy worked under Linfield boss David Healy, who praised Murphy for his work since arriving in May 2018.

"I want to place on record my sincere appreciation to Darren for his contribution during his time at the club," he said.

"And I want to extend my personal best wishes to him for all he does in the future, both inside and outside the game he loves."