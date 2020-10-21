Europa League: Standard Liege v Rangers Venue: Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liege Date: Thursday 22 October Kick-off: 17:55 BST Coverage: Updates on Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Perhaps it's just me, but the name Standard Liege evokes feelings of inexplicable nostalgia in the same way St Etienne or Hajduk Split do.

Is it a memory of listening to 1980s medium wave radio as one of Scotland's clubs did battle with this foreign entity? Possibly. Dundee United saw them off on their way to the European Cup semi-final in season 1983-84.

Could it be a long-forgotten niche Subbuteo set or a fleeting mention in a dog-eared Wee Red Book? Maybe none or all of these things. In any case, Standard Liege seems to be a proper European football name.

But enough of these foolish Proustian reminiscences. Here in the present day, Standard are preparing to play host to Steven Gerrard's Rangers in a partly-full Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

Like many clubs across the world, they have been hit this week by a bout of coronavirus, which will deprive them of a number of players, most notably one of the latest Belgian wonderkids, Nicolas Raskin. The 19-year-old has only just established himself at the heart of the Standard midfield this term but was described by one Belgian journalist recently as "the big discovery of the season".

So his absence could be helpful to Rangers, though they are far from a one-man team.

Their home record is strong - no defeats in eight this season, though they needed an injury-time penalty against league leaders Club Brugge on Saturday to keep that intact.

Like Rangers, they played in the Europa League group stage last season, but unlike Rangers, they did not progress, finishing third behind Arsenal and Eintracht Frankfurt. Qualification this year was achieved via home wins over Bala Town, Vojvodina and Fehervar (previously known as Videoton - another European name that echoes back through the ages).

Fifth in the Belgian League when it spluttered to a halt in March, this team is decent but not a European powerhouse that should hold any fears for Gerrard and his well-travelled side. Interestingly, they tend to play a 3-5-2 system, which Rangers picked apart so clinically in Saturday's 2-0 derby against Celtic.

Zinho Vanheusden (right) and Standard Liege drew with Club Brugge at the weekend

Players to watch

Zinho Vanheusden

The central defender is only 21 but already captain of Standard and won his first Belgian cap in a friendly against Ivory Coast earlier this month. He was sold to Inter Milan at just 16 but returned to the club last summer, though the Italians have an option to take him back again next summer. Won a penalty at the weekend against Brugge with a rather extravagant dive.

Maxime Lestienne

Made an eventful return to the side at the weekend after missing six games through injury. The 28-year-old had a penalty saved by Simon Mignolet and had a goal chalked off shortly before being substituted. He started on the left wing but switches sides. He arrived on a free transfer a couple of years ago from Malaga but in the past has signed for Al-Arabi for £6m-plus and Rubin Kazan for £9m.

Samuel Bastien

Another player just back from injury and in the absence of Raskin, the pivotal player in the middle of the park. He scored in each of his first two appearances of the season before getting injured and was reportedly the subject of a deadline-day bid from West Ham. Standard, though, rate him at 20m euros and rebuffed the English side's advances, so Rangers will have to find a way to keep him quiet.