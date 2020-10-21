Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Evans is in the final season of a three-year deal with Leicester

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans is keen to remain at the club, with only eight months of his contract remaining.

The 32-year-old Northern Ireland international joined the Foxes from West Brom in a £3.5m deal in June 2018.

His three-year deal at the King Power Stadium ends next summer and he said: "I have really enjoyed my time here.

"There's been nothing formal in terms of contract talks but if we can come to an agreement I'm sure it won't be a problem and it will be sorted soon."

Evans, who began his career with Manchester United, had two loan spells at Sunderland before joining the Baggies for an undisclosed fee in 2015.

He has made 77 appearances for Leicester, scoring three goals, and helped them to fifth in the Premier League last season.

Asked about contract talks he said: "Possibly that's something my agent and the club will do in the near future.

"If that option becomes available I'm sure it's one I would take."