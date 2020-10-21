Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham have won two and lost three in the National League so far this season

Wrexham boss Dean Keates says the £10m support package for National League clubs is "reassuring" during "uncertain times".

Games are currently being played behind closed doors due to Covid-19.

Clubs in the fifth and sixth tiers of English football are to receive National Lottery support to keep them afloat.

"It's good for us as a football club and I think common sense has been used how it's been split," Keates said.

Wrexham and six other former Football League club in the National League - Chesterfield, Hartlepool, Notts County, Stockport, Torquay and Yeovil - will receive £95,000 a month.

The clubs will receive a larger sum of based on average home attendances, with the 16 other clubs receiving £84,000.

"It's good for us going forward because they're uncertain times that every business is facing," Keates added.

"Everyone can put it in the back of their mind knowing that the wages are going to get paid.

"We'd like to have the fans and we'd like this not to be happening like the hand-outs that the government are having to give through the lottery.

"But it's not happening so far this current season, so it's good for us knowing that club's sustainable over the next few months."