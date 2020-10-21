Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Callum McFadzean joins a Sunderland side which is unbeaten in its first six games in League One this season

League One club Sunderland have signed defender Callum McFadzean on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old, who can play as a wing-back or centrally, has agreed a one-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

McFadzean departed Plymouth Argyle earlier this summer, having scored five goals in 30 appearances during a one-year spell with the Pilgrims.

He came through the youth ranks at Sheffield United and has had stints at Kilmarnock, Guiseley and Bury.

