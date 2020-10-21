Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Kilman clears the danger during his man of the match performance at Leeds

Wolves defender Max Kilman has signed a new contract at Molineux, keeping him at the club until 2025.

The 23-year-old joined from non-league Maidenhead in August 2018 and agreed a new two-year deal in April.

Kilman made 11 appearances last term, with five in Wolves' run to the Europa League quarter-finals, and was man of the match in Monday's 1-0 win at Leeds.

He follows Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez by signing a new long-term contract with Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Chelsea-born Kilman, a former England futsal international, was first named in the senior squad in December 2018 and made his debut in May 2019.

"It's been quite the journey," the defender said. "Becoming a first-team player definitely came as a surprise. I only signed for the under-23s and I didn't have the expectation that I would get to the first team.

"I obviously had a bit of belief in myself and my own ability - every player does, but I never thought it would happen within the first six months of joining.

"Everyone involved in the club, they've all been brilliant with me and I've always felt very welcomed here."