Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Swansea City Ladies beat Cardiff City on the opening weekend of the season

Swansea City Ladies say they the Welsh Government will allow them to play in the Women's Champions League.

They had feared they could be omitted from the competition because of Wales' Covid-19 firebreak restrictions

They have been drawn to face Apollon LFC in Cyprus in the first round on 3 or 4 November.

"It has been confirmed by the Welsh Government that the firebreak lockdown regulations will allow Swansea City to participate," the Swans said.

Most games in the men's Cymru Premier and all Welsh Premier Women's football leagues have been suspended from the start of the firebreak at 18:00 BST on Friday, 23 October until Monday, 9 November.