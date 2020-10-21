Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ansu Fati (left) has scored four goals in five appearances for Barcelona this season

A Spanish journalist has apologised after comparing Barcelona's Ansu Fati to a black street vendor in their 5-1 Champions League win over Ferencvaros.

Fati, 17, scored and made a goal in Tuesday's match and was supported by team-mate Antoine Griezmann on Twitter. external-link

Griezmann said: "Ansu is an exceptional boy who deserves respect like any human being. No to racism and no to rudeness."

Fati is the first player under 18 to score two Champions League goals.

Salvador Sostres' match report in Spanish newspaper ABC had likened the Spain winger to a "black street vendor" who "you suddenly see running" when the police arrive.