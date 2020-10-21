Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Ali Koiki never made a senior competitive appearance for Burnley

Bristol Rovers have signed free agent defender Ali Koiki.

The 21-year-old left Burnley in the summer after turning down a new deal with the Premier League side.

He spent time on loan at Swindon in 2018-19, making 15 league appearances, and could make his debut for Rovers against Accrington on Saturday.

"He's a player that we have tracked for a long time and he has the attributes that suit our style of play," Rovers boss Ben Garner told the club website. external-link

The League One side have not disclosed the length of contract Koiki has signed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.