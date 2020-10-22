Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Jordy Hiwula scored on both his visits to Portsmouth during his two seasons with Coventry City

Portsmouth have signed free-agent forward Jordy Hiwula on a short-term deal until 20 January.

The 26-year-old spent the past two seasons with Coventry, playing 61 games, before leaving in the summer.

He could make his debut for Pompey against Sunderland on Saturday.

"He's a technical player and also a very good finisher, who has done well in this division in the recent past," assistant manager Joe Gallen told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.