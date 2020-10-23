Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Demi Stokes has earned 58 senior international caps for England

England and Manchester City's Demi Stokes says promoting and understanding diversity is everyone's responsibility and needs more than social media posts.

The 28-year-old full-back was speaking as part of the Premier League's No Room For Racism campaign.

"If you don't know, read books," said Stokes, who hopes to see more people of all ethnicities helping combat racism.

"If you're curious, ask your black friends. Just ask even though you may feel a bit uncomfortable."

The former Sunderland youngster added: "It's important that we keep challenging ourselves and doing our research and keep pushing for change.

"We did Blackout Tuesday and a lot of people did that but it's easy to just post - how can you again keep the ball rolling?

"It doesn't have to be all the time, but it can be little things like that can change your mind or make you understand. I think everyone's got a responsibility to keep pushing that. Everyone has a responsibility to help."

Stokes, from South Shields, has also written an open letter to her eight-year-old self, published on the Manchester City website, revealing she received racist abuse at that age, in her first football match.

Playing in an all-girls team in an all-boys league, Stokes said she reported the abuse to the referee who then took the boy responsible out of the game.

"I remember he was crying and at the end of the game, he come over and he apologised," she added.

"It's not nice whether you're eight, 28, or you're 40. It doesn't matter, it's still not nice."

The Premier League has provided teaching materials for more than 18,000 primary school children, through its Premier League Primary Stars programme, aimed at encouraging discussions on equality and discrimination.