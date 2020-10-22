Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

David Templeton needed crutches after being forced off against St Johnstone on Saturday

Scottish Premiership bottom club Hamilton Academical have been dealt a "huge blow" with forwards David Templeton and Kyle Munro both ruled out for at least three months.

Templeton, 31, has a serious groin injury while 18-year-old Munro is sidelined with a fractured wrist.

The pair missed Tuesday's defeat at Aberdeen after being forced off injured in the weekend loss to St Johnstone.

"David is a special talent," said manager Brian Rice.

"And young Kyle, it is his first full season with us. It is a huge blow, I am not going to lie."

Rice has Jamie Hamilton and Andy Winter back from self-isolation for Saturday's game at second-bottom St Mirren.

"When something happens to one player then the opportunity arises for someone else to step up to the plate," he added.

"Young Ronan Hughes came off the bench last week and replaced David and got a couple of goals and 75/80 minutes on Tuesday night at Aberdeen so the opportunity is there to grasp it."