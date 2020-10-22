Women's Champions League: Linfield face Anderlecht in qualifying
Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership
Linfield have been drawn away to Belgian side RSC Anderlecht in the first round of qualifying for the Women's Champions League.
The single-legged tie will take place on 3-4 November in Brussels.
Anderlecht and Linfield met in the Belgian capital in the 2019-20 tournament with Filip de Winne's side coming out 3-1 winners.
The Blues won their fourth successive Women's Premiership title in September 2019.
Should Linfield beat Anderlecht they will find out their second qualifying round opponents on 6 November.
Glasgow City will host the Republic of Ireland's Peamount United in the first qualifying round.
City reached the quarter-finals of last season's Champions League before losing a delayed, one-off game 9-1 to eventual finalists Wolfsburg, with Northern Ireland's Lauren Wade scoring the Scottish side's goal in Spain.